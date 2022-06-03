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Koyco
Attached on four hour chart GBP/USD but no trades after 15hours
Any thoughts?
Regards
Koyco
I have backtested this EA, result is not good , quity decrease ...
the EA does use the wrong entries and targets
compared to the original indicator ind-td-demark-3
this EA uses a wrong entry (not on break on the nearest trendline)
and wrong targets
no wonder the results are not so good:
execute
thanks for sharing ea,i will run it on demo which is all i use right now.i will get back to you about results.thanks again
Have you guys ran the tests?
RSI DeMarker indicator rsi_demarker_super_position.mq4
DeMarker gaining position volume - expert for MetaTrader 5
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