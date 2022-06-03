Demark Auto Trader - page 3

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Koyco

Attached on four hour chart GBP/USD but no trades after 15hours

Any thoughts?

Regards

Koyco

 

I have backtested this EA, result is not good , quity decrease ...

 

the EA does use the wrong entries and targets

compared to the original indicator ind-td-demark-3

this EA uses a wrong entry (not on break on the nearest trendline)

and wrong targets

no wonder the results are not so good:

 

execute

thanks for sharing ea,i will run it on demo which is all i use right now.i will get back to you about results.thanks again

 

Have you guys ran the tests?

 

RSI DeMarker indicator rsi_demarker_super_position.mq4

 

DeMarker gaining position volume - expert for MetaTrader 5

DeMarker gaining position volume - expert for MetaTrader 5

The main idea of this Expert Advisor: is it possible to open 'BUY' positions on each new bar while the 'DeMarker' indicator is below the 'DeM: Level DOWN' level (the 'SELL' positions while the 'DeMarker' indicator is above the 'DeM: Level UP' level). By default, the 'Positions: Only one' parameter is set to 'false' - so the EA can work in the "open a new position even if there are already positions in the market" mode.
DeMarker gaining position volume
DeMarker gaining position volume
  • www.mql5.com
One of the strategies for the 'DeMarker' indicator is a permanent set of positions
 

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Everything about DeMark

The forum

  1. TD Sequential indicator with full documentation - the thread 
  2. The New Science of Technical Analysis by Thomas R. Demark - the post about book
  3. Demark Auto Trader: EAs for MT3 and MT4 - the thread
  4. Smoothed Demark (incl the code of standard DeMarker indicator) - small thread
  5. Another Demark Trendline Trader: one indicator as trading system - the thread 
  6. Ind-TD-Demark-3-1 thread
  7. TD thread (indicators)
  8. Tom DeMark DIFF: one very good and the thread
  9. Demark documentation and code (Tradestation) for Demark indicators - small thread
  10. Demark (TD) Moving Average thread
  11.  TD Moving Average I indicator (from the "New Market Timing Techniques", by Thomas DeMark).
  12. 4 time frame DeMarker indicator - the thread

CodeBase

  1. ColorXMUV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. MA on DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  3. ColorXDeMarker_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. The Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. MoneyRain - expert for MetaTrader 5
  6. more in search here

Articles

  1. Thomas DeMark's Sequential (TD SEQUENTIAL) using artificial intelligence
  2. Analyzing charts using DeMark Sequential and Murray-Gann levels
  3. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies 
  4. Universal Trend with the Graphical Interface

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TD Sequential
TD Sequential
  • 2006.10.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hi Guys, Has anyone got DeMark's TD Sequential indicators with full setup instructions Thanks Babar...
 
3 versions of Demarker EA were published on CodeBase:



DeMarker Pending EA


DeMarker Pending
DeMarker Pending
  • www.mql5.com
Strategy based on the 'DeMarker' indicator, working with pending orders
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