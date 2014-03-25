One Billion Tasks Executed with MQL5 Cloud Network!

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This February, we have reported on an important milestone in the development of MQL5 Cloud Network - 500 million tasks were executed using the network capacities. Over the past six months, this figure has doubled and thousands of the network users from around the world have executed one billion tasks by September 2013!

One Billion Tasks Executed with MQL5 Cloud Network!

The network's computing power is used not only in the development of trading robots, but also in scientific studies involving complex calculations. MQL5 Cloud Network joins computers for solving the tasks swiftly and distributes computing resources among them. Those, who need additional computing power, receive access to the capacities of the network users. Users receive payment for providing their computing power. 

You can view the detailed network statistics including involved countries, amount of produced work per day and distribution by CPU in Statistics section of the official MQL5 Cloud Network website.

If you have excessive computing capacity and you want to make some profit, install MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent right now and join MQL5 Cloud Network!


Join the MQL5 Cloud Network
 

What is a task ?

What is a unit ?


 
angevoyageur:

What is a task ?

The "task" means 1 pass during backresting back testing. When you start optimization in Strategy Tester using MQL5 Cloud Network agents you make 1 optimization with many tasks
 
Just to remind about good summary thread which may be related to this one : All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
 
Rosh:
The "task" means 1 call of MQL5 Cloud Network with many passes during 1 back testing. When you start optimization in Strategy Tester using MQL5 Cloud Network agents you make 1 task.
Thanks Rosh, and do you know what is a unit ?
 

How is it possible to have the agent list updated in my profile? Or how long do I have to wait until it updates?

I installed some of this software as described but the list is still empty.

 
szgy74:

How is it possible to have the agent list updated in my profile? Or how long do I have to wait until it updates?

I installed some of this software as described but the list is still empty.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10363

 
angevoyageur:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10363
Oh, thanks. I am so glad it is missing from the page of the agent software...
 
This is a very helpful feature and it would be great if you also introduce it in mt4. If you enable mt4 you will make even 10 billion tasks as most developments are still in mt4. Even in jobs majority of the jobs are in mt4.
 
szgy74:
Oh, thanks. I am so glad it is missing from the page of the agent software...
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
 
angevoyageur:
Thanks Rosh, and do you know what is a unit ?

I changed my answer a bit.

The "unit" means some synthetic volume of consumed power - it is multiplication of agent power (PR - performance rating) at the time spent on the task.

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