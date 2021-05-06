Tester agents limited to 8 at local network farm

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Hi, I have 16 local cores but I can use only 8 agents at my local network farm (please check the screenshot below).

I remember I could use all of them in a previous version of MetaTrader. Is it possible to expand it to 16 again?

Thank you.

 
Is that physical cores or logical ones ? I suppose you have 8 physical cores, 16 with hyper threading.
 
You are correct. I have 8 physical cores, but is it possible to use 100% of my CPU? (it is a i9-9900KF). And why is this now limited to the physical ones?
Thank you again.


 
tuche:
You are correct. I have 8 physical cores, but is it possible to use 100% of my CPU? (it is a i9-9900KF). And why is this now limited to the physical ones?
Thank you again.

It's recommended by Metaquotes CEO to use only physical cores.

However I don't think it's intentionally limited, that's probably some bug, and it was said on Russian forum that they will work on it in the next few months.

Sorry I am too lazy currently to search the links to the source of these informations.

 
Until this is fixed, do you believe it is possible to get an older version of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester? I believe it works before version 2190.
 
tuche:
Until this is fixed, do you believe it is possible to get an older version of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester? I believe it works before version 2190.

You can try it.

Files:
metatester64-2085.zip  9586 kb
 
This could interest you : https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/327279
Metatester 5 agent manager strategy tester не видит потоки процессора.
Metatester 5 agent manager strategy tester не видит потоки процессора.
  • 2019.11.27
  • www.mql5.com
Здравствуйте, столкнулся с такой проблемой на windows 1909, программа не видит больше 8 потоков и следовательно агентов только 8, раньше мог выстав...
 

Excellent and thank you. The version 2085 works.

After reading the Russian post I believe my slave machine is very robust (32 GB of RAM, 2 GB per agent), but I'll pay attention to the number of failed passes (if they happen) and wait for a formal study of that.

 
this is still not fixed...
 
Alexander:
this is still not fixed...
It will not be fixed because it is not a bug.
It is the decision of MQ to for using the physical cores only.
Read this thread for more information: Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations
Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations
Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations
  • 2020.06.08
  • www.mql5.com
General: Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations
 
Sergey Golubev:
It will not be fixed because it is not a bug.
It is the decision of MQ to for using the physical cores only.
Read this thread for more information: Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations

I get that but do you have any clue how much slower this is? The speed is pretty much cut in half and I have to run single optimizations on each of my machines what takes a lot of time to set it up. My local network farm became pretty much useless this way which wasn't the case earlier (disabling Hyperthreading just helps a bit). It's unprofessional that we can't have an option to activate all our cores when so many rely on that.

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