Tester agents limited to 8 at local network farm
You are correct. I have 8 physical cores, but is it possible to use 100% of my CPU? (it is a i9-9900KF). And why is this now limited to the physical ones?
It's recommended by Metaquotes CEO to use only physical cores.
However I don't think it's intentionally limited, that's probably some bug, and it was said on Russian forum that they will work on it in the next few months.
Sorry I am too lazy currently to search the links to the source of these informations.
Until this is fixed, do you believe it is possible to get an older version of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester? I believe it works before version 2190.
You can try it.
- 2019.11.27
- www.mql5.com
Excellent and thank you. The version 2085 works.
After reading the Russian post I believe my slave machine is very robust (32 GB of RAM, 2 GB per agent), but I'll pay attention to the number of failed passes (if they happen) and wait for a formal study of that.
this is still not fixed...
It is the decision of MQ to for using the physical cores only.
Read this thread for more information: Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations
- 2020.06.08
- www.mql5.com
It will not be fixed because it is not a bug.
It is the decision of MQ to for using the physical cores only.
Read this thread for more information: Types of computer server to use for local agent optimizations
I get that but do you have any clue how much slower this is? The speed is pretty much cut in half and I have to run single optimizations on each of my machines what takes a lot of time to set it up. My local network farm became pretty much useless this way which wasn't the case earlier (disabling Hyperthreading just helps a bit). It's unprofessional that we can't have an option to activate all our cores when so many rely on that.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, I have 16 local cores but I can use only 8 agents at my local network farm (please check the screenshot below).
I remember I could use all of them in a previous version of MetaTrader. Is it possible to expand it to 16 again?
Thank you.