Press review - page 478

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S&P 500 Intra-Day Technical Analysis: ranging for the bullish to be resumed or for the correction to be started (based on the article)

H2 price is lated far above 200 SMA with near and above 100 SMA on the border between the primary bullish trend to be resumed and the secondary bullish ranging correction to be started.

If the price breaks 2,277 resistance level to above so the bullish trend will be resumed with 2.282 resistance as the nearest bullish target to re-enter.
If the price breaks 2.258 support levelto below so the ranging correction will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels. 


  • "Taking it down to the 2-hr time-frame, the ‘right shoulder’ is taking form as a symmetrical triangle. It’s been under construction since the 1/6 high, finding support at the long-term trend-line which runs back to the 2007 highs. The triangle has developed enough to be considered a valid pattern, but like the inverse H&S pattern it just needs a proper trigger. The validation of both the broader H&S and triangle are in close proximity."
  • "The triangle could break either way, but given the general consolidation after the power-move higher since November, it’s likely it will break in line with the continuation pattern. However, a down-side break can’t be ruled out, thus why we need to wait for confirmation, in either direction (closing bar above/below top/bottom-side trend-line). A drop below 2254 would raise red flags for the bulls, and a decline below 2248 would likely confirm that the market wants to roll over. A break through the top-side of the triangle, H&S neckline, and 2282 opens up a path towards the psychological level of 2300. The depth of the H&S formation suggests a move to around the 2320 level."

 

How To Trade Apple In 2017 (based on the article)



  • "Apple (AAPL) closed at $120.00 last week, up 3.6% year-to-date and in bull market territory, 34.1% above its May 12, 2016 low of $89.47. The stock is still in correction territory, 10.8% below its all-time intraday high of $134.54, set on April 28, 2015." 
  • "Apple's weekly chart is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $116.38 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $98.14, last tested as the “reversion to the mean” during the week of July 1 when the average was $93.31. Apple’s 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 86.00 last week, up from 80.97 on Jan. 13, moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. The down trend resistance comes in at $123.50 this week."
  • "Investors looking to buy Apple should do so on weakness to $115.11 and $112.56, which are quarterly and annual value levels, respectively. Investors looking to reduce holdings should do so on strength to $122.82 and $123.54, which are my monthly and semiannual risky levels, respectively. The upside for all of 2017 is $151.69."

 

How To Trade Nike (NKE) In 2017 (based on the article)

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 0.3% year-to-date. Bucking the sideways-to-down trend are gains between 3.6% and 6.2% for Apple, Merck, Nike, Procter & Gamble and Visa.



  • "Nike (NKE) closed at $53.20 last week, up 4.7% year-to-date and up 8.5% from its Nov. 2, 2016 low of $49.01. The stock remains in bear market territory, 22% below its all-time intraday high of $68.19 set on Dec. 23, 2015." 
  • "Nike's weekly chart remains positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $52.35 and well above its 200-week simple moving average of $47.34. The stock’s 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 65.21, up from 55.17 on Jan. 13."
  • "Investors looking to buy Nike should do so on weakness to $47.31, which is my monthly value level. Investors looking to reduce holdings should do so on strength to $62.65 and $62.85, which are annual and quarterly risky levels, respectively."
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 Index: Nikkei Manufacturing PMI

2017-01-24 00:30 GMT | [JPY - Flash Manufacturing PMI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)

[JPY - Flash Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

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From official report:

  • "Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI™ at 52.8 in January (52.4 in December), highest since March 2014."
  • "Flash Manufacturing Output Index at 53.3 (53.8 in December). Production increases at solid pace."

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Nikkei Manufacturing PMI news events


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Nikkei 225 Index: range price movement by Nikkei Manufacturing PMI news events


 

EUR/USD with New 2017 Highs (based on the article)

H4 price is on testing 1.0771 resistance level to above for the intra-day bullish trend to be continuing.

The price is located above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 1.0771 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed, and
  • 1.0612 support level for the correction to be started.


  • "The EUR/USD has started Mondays trading pushing to new 2017 highs at 1.0754. With today’s rally, the EUR/USD has now risen as much as 414 pips from the current 2017 low at 1.0340. Technically the pair remains bullish in the short term, as the EUR/USD remains trading above its 10 day EMA (exponential moving average). This line is currently acting as short-term support for the pair and found at 1.0647."
  • "On a longer-term basis, the EUR/USD is still arguably in a downtrend as the pair trades below its 200-day MVA (Simple Moving Average). While the 200-day average at 1.1022 remains a critical point of resistance, traders will next look for the EUR/USD to clear the December 8 high at 1.0873. Failure to trade beyond this point would help classify this short-term bull run as a retracement in an otherwise downtrend."

EUR/USD Trades to New 2017 Highs
EUR/USD Trades to New 2017 Highs
  • DailyFX
  • www.dailyfx.com
The EUR/USD has started Mondays trading pushing to new 2017 highs at 1.0754. With today’s rally, the EUR/USD has now risen as much as 414 pips from the current 2017 low at 1.0340. Technically the pair remains bullish in the short term, as the EUR/USD remains trading above its 10 day EMA (exponential moving average). This line is currently...
 

Yahoo Shares Move Slightly Higher (based on the article)

Yahoo shares price is locatedfar above 100 SMA with near and above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 42.56 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the direction of the bullish trend to be continuing or the correction to be started.

  • "Last night, after the close of regular market trading, Yahoo reported results for its December quarter which at first look came in better than investors had expected. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $1.47 billion versus Street estimates of $0.21 per share and $1.38 billion."
  • "The company changed the method of reporting its numbers in the quarter and as a result was able to show a beat when actually revenues were down about 8% or so comparatively and even Marissa Mayer's (CEO of Yahoo) "Mavens" business, which includes newer initiatives in mobile, video and social advertising, showed a decline of about 5% without the change in accounting methodology." 
  • "Yahoo didn't not provide any further update regarding the possibility of revised terms/concessions or other contingencies that Verizon might have asked for once the two hacks were made public by Yahoo. Yahoo had revealed two major data breaches, one in September (affecting 500 million accounts breached in 2014) and the other in December (data stolen from a billion users in 2013) of last year. Finally, over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is investigating Yahoo for the failure to report these breaches to investors in a timely manner."

 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Home Resales and 14 pips range price movement

2017-01-24 15:00 GMT | [USD - Existing Home Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Existing Home Sales] = Annualized number of residential buildings that were sold during the previous month, excluding new construction.

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From official report:


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EUR/USD M5: 14 pips range price movement by U.S. Home Resales news event


 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Consumer Price Index and 57 pips range price movement

2017-01-25 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report:

  • "rose 0.5% this quarter, compared with a rise of 0.7% in the September quarter 2016."
  • "rose 1.5% over the twelve months to the December quarter 2016, compared with a rise of 1.3% over the twelve months to the September quarter 2016."

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AUD/USD M5: 57 pips range price movement by Australian Consumer Price Index news event

 

6401.0 - Consumer Price Index, Australia, Dec 2016
  • www.abs.gov.au
DECEMBER KEY FIGURES DECEMBER KEY POINTS THE ALL GROUPS CPI rose 0.5% this quarter, compared with a rise of 0.7% in the September quarter 2016. rose 1.5% over the twelve months to the December quarter 2016, compared with a rise of 1.3% over the twelve months to the September quarter 2016. OVERVIEW OF CPI MOVEMENTS The most...
 

USD/JPY - daily ranging in the bullish area; bearish reversal support at 108.18 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish ranging condition located above 200 SMA with 112.56 support level to be testing for the secondary correction to be started.

If the price breaks 112.56 support on close bar so the correction within the primary bullish market condition will be started.
If the price breaks 108.18 support level to below on close daily bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish trend.
If the price breaks 118.65 resistance to above so the primary bullish condition will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels. 


  • "4 of the last 6 days have seen time below December low (112.87), including 2 closes. Even so, USD/JPY needs to establish above the 114.80s (12/1 high and December FOMC low) in order to suggest that the month long (and YTD) downtrend is no longer."

 

AAPL Intra-Day Technical AnalysisL bullish ranging within 120/121 - 118 levels waiting for direction of the strong trend to be started (based on the article)

Intra-day shares price is located far above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price is tersting 120.80 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, breaking the support level at 118.21 to below will lead to the trend to ne changed to the secondary correction.

The most linely scenario for the intra-day price movement for the near future is the following: bullish ranging within 120/121 - 118 levels waiting for direction of the strong trend to be started.



  • "Apple finally has a solution for locating your lost AirPods remotely. The company has added Find My AirPods, a tracker function for the $159 bluetooth headphones, to the Find My iPhone app."
  • "The finder function comes bundled with the iOS 10.3 beta that began rolling out on Tuesday, and it'll also be available on the desktop version of Find My iPhone. If your AirPods are set up with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch that already has Find My iPhone enabled, the new feature will automatically be available. A third party had beaten Apple to releasing an AirPods tracker, but the company booted it from the App Store on Jan. 9."
  • "AirPods, which were announced alongside the iPhone 7 and shipped in December after an uncharacteristic delay, hit the market without a way to locate them if they disappeared. The small, cordless headphones connect to phones via Bluetooth, and a single replacement AirPod costs $69, so customers have expressed concerns over losing them since their announcement."
  • "Because the headphones aren't connected to the internet, the tracker can only locate them in real-time if they are in range of one of your bluetooth-enabled devices that's also logged into your iCloud account. If they're not nearby, the app will display where they were last paired with one of your iOS devices. Similarly, if your AirPods are dead or inside the charging case, the app will display where they were last connected to one of your devices."
Apple just unveiled a super helpful new feature for anybody who uses AirPods
Apple just unveiled a super helpful new feature for anybody who uses AirPods
  • Lance Ulanoff
  • mashable.com
Memo to app makers, steer clear of Apple's turf. Just two weeks after not-so-quietly removing the Finder for AirPods app, which helped nervous AirPod owners locate their misplaced Bluetooth audio devices, Apple announced its own official Find My AirPods utility inside the already familiar Find My iPhone app. The fact that Apple is making this...
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