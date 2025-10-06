Press review - page 478
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S&P 500 Intra-Day Technical Analysis: ranging for the bullish to be resumed or for the correction to be started (based on the article)
H2 price is lated far above 200 SMA with near and above 100 SMA on the border between the primary bullish trend to be resumed and the secondary bullish ranging correction to be started.
If the price breaks 2,277 resistance level to above so the bullish trend will be resumed with 2.282 resistance as the nearest bullish target to re-enter.
If the price breaks 2.258 support levelto below so the ranging correction will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
How To Trade Apple In 2017 (based on the article)
How To Trade Nike (NKE) In 2017 (based on the article)
"The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 0.3% year-to-date. Bucking the sideways-to-down trend are gains between 3.6% and 6.2% for Apple, Merck, Nike, Procter & Gamble and Visa."
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 Index: Nikkei Manufacturing PMI
2017-01-24 00:30 GMT | [JPY - Flash Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Flash Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report:
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Nikkei Manufacturing PMI news events
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Nikkei 225 Index: range price movement by Nikkei Manufacturing PMI news events
EUR/USD with New 2017 Highs (based on the article)
H4 price is on testing 1.0771 resistance level to above for the intra-day bullish trend to be continuing.
The price is located above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart within the following support/resistance levels:
Yahoo Shares Move Slightly Higher (based on the article)
Yahoo shares price is locatedfar above 100 SMA with near and above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 42.56 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the direction of the bullish trend to be continuing or the correction to be started.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Home Resales and 14 pips range price movement
2017-01-24 15:00 GMT | [USD - Existing Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Existing Home Sales] = Annualized number of residential buildings that were sold during the previous month, excluding new construction.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 14 pips range price movement by U.S. Home Resales news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Consumer Price Index and 57 pips range price movement
2017-01-25 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 57 pips range price movement by Australian Consumer Price Index news event
USD/JPY - daily ranging in the bullish area; bearish reversal support at 108.18 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging condition located above 200 SMA with 112.56 support level to be testing for the secondary correction to be started.
If the price breaks 112.56 support on close bar so the correction within the primary bullish market condition will be started.
If the price breaks 108.18 support level to below on close daily bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish trend.
If the price breaks 118.65 resistance to above so the primary bullish condition will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
AAPL Intra-Day Technical AnalysisL bullish ranging within 120/121 - 118 levels waiting for direction of the strong trend to be started (based on the article)
Intra-day shares price is located far above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price is tersting 120.80 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, breaking the support level at 118.21 to below will lead to the trend to ne changed to the secondary correction.
The most linely scenario for the intra-day price movement for the near future is the following: bullish ranging within 120/121 - 118 levels waiting for direction of the strong trend to be started.