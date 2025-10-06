Press review - page 476
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USD/JPY Technical Analysis: correction to the possible bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on breakdown for 112.59 support level to be testing for the breakdown to be continuing.
If the price breaks support level at 110.26 on close daily bar so the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary daily market condition will be started.
If not so we may see the ranging condition within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment and 18 pips range price movement
2017-01-17 23:30 GMT | [AUD - Westpac Consumer Sentiment]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Westpac Consumer Sentiment] = Change in the level of a diffusion index based on surveyed consumers.
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From official report:
Following December’s 3.9% decline, Sentiment was little changed in January, rising just 0.1%. At 97.4, pessimists clearly outnumbered optimists for a second consecutive month in January (100 being the neutral point).
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AUD/USD M5: 18 pips range price movement by Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment news event
USD/CAD Ahead of BOC Rate Decision: daily bearish reversal; intra-day ranging bearish (based on the article)
Daily price broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA levels for the reversal to the primary bearish trend. The price is testing support level at 1.3017 to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
H4 intra-day price is below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bearish area of the chart. The price is started for the ranging within 61.8% Fibo level at 1.3188 and Fibo level at 1.3017.
If the price breaks 1.3188 resistance level to above so the rally will be started.
If the price breaks 1.3293 resistance level to above so we may see the the bullish reversal of the intra-day price movcement.
If the price breaks 1.3017 support level to below so the intra-day bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and CAC 40: U.S. Consumer Price Index
2017-01-18 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.1 percent before seasonal adjustment."
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EUR/USD M5: 18 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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GBP/USD M5: 24 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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CAC 40 Index, M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
US president inauguration
Christian Schuller, 2017.01.18 19:39
Hi,
do you think the us president's inauguration will have impact on prices and volatility before and on Friday?
Or do you think it is already reflected in the prices?
Regards.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and 20 pips range price movement
2017-01-19 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 20 pips range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
Gold Technicals: intra-day bullish channel to be broken for correction (based on the article)
H4 XAU/USD price broke bullish channel to below for the secondary correction to be started with 1,182 target.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates and 19 pips range price movement
2017-01-19 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 19 pips range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/CNH and Dax Index: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
2017-01-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
==========
From official report:
"The index for current manufacturing activity in the region increased from a revised reading of 19.7 in December to 23.6 this month.* Forty percent of the firms reported increases in activity this month; 17 percent reported decreases. The general activity index has remained positive for six consecutive months, and the activity index reading was the highest since November 2014 (see Chart 1). The other broad indicators suggest sustaining growth. The index for current new orders increased 11 points this month, with 41 percent of the firms reporting increases. The shipments index remained at a high reading but fell 1 point. Both the delivery times and unfilled orders indexes were positive for the third consecutive month, suggesting longer delivery times and an increase in unfilled orders."
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NZD/USD M5: 32 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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Dax Index, M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
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USD/CNH M5: 116 pips range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Fed Chair Yellen Speaks and 39 pips range price movement
2017-01-20 01:00 GMT | [EUR - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[EUR - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks] = The Speech titled "The Economic Outlook and the Conduct of Monetary Policy" at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, in San Francisco.
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From dailymail article:
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EUR/USD M5: 39 pips range price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event