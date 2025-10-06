Press review - page 473
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Dollar Index: long-term correction to 94, or tradable crises in 2017 (based on the article)
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index and 261 pips range price movement
2017-01-10 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Released monthly, usually about 10 days after the month ends.
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From rttnews article:
==========
USD/CNH M5: 261 pips range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and 15 pips range price movement
2017-01-10 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report:
==========
AUD/USD M5: 15 pips range price movement by Australian Retail Sales Index news event
Dax Index Daily: bullish flat within narrow s/r levels waiting for direction (based on the article)
US Dollar Index – Too Many Questions: breaking support level at 100 to below for correction? (based on the article)
AUD/USD Daily Opens New High (based on the article)
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and 70 pips range price movement
2017-01-11 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
==========
From official report:
==========
GBP/USD M5: 70 pips range price movement by U.K. Factory production news event
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging near and above 200 SMA, daily correction to be started with 53.86 to be broken to below
2017-01-11 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.1 million barrels from the previous week."
==========Crude Oil M5: ranging. The price was on breakdown by trying to cross 200 period SMA to above for the intra-day bearish reversal but it was bounce from 200 SMA value at 53.86 to above for the ranging condition to be started.
If the price breaks 54.86 resistance level to above so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 53.86 support so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
==========
Crude Oil Daily: daily correction to be started with 53.86 to be broken to below. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart with the secondary correction to be started by 53.86 support level to be testing to below for the correction to be continuing. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be broken to below for the possible good breakdown, Trend Strength indicator and Absolute Strength indicator are evaluating the future possible trend as the secondary correction.
If daily price breaks 58.35 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 53.86 support level to below on close daily bar so the local downtrend as a secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
Brent Crude Oil Daily: oil prices surged more than 3% today, lifting Brent crude futures back above $55 a barrel (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal levels in the bullish area of the chart. The price was bounced from 53.84 support to above for the bullish trend to be continuing and with 57.56 nearest daily target. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price for the good possible breakdown with the secondary correction, but today's daily bar was opened above psychological level at 50.00 so the continuing of the bullish trend is very likely in this situation.
Dax Index Daily: possible breakout (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart within the narrow support/resistance levels:
The most likely scenarios are the following: the price breaks 11,691 resistance to above on close daily bar for the possible breakout, or the ranging within the levels will be continuing.
- "Today, we are seeing the DAX drop back into the middle of the
consolidation pattern, which presents the risk that we are seeing a
valid rejection upon an attempt to break higher out of a bullish
pattern. It’s too soon to become outwardly bearish, but this price
behavior does give pause to the bulls at the moment and could become
meaningful if downside levels are taken out."
- "There is a lower parallel coming into play around current market prices,
keep an eye on this as the first level of support. If slope support
fails, then in order to at least keep the recent consolidation phase in
play the DAX should hold around the 11525 level, and if not, look for
the top of the digestion period from the end of the year to act as
support around 11480. A break below 11480 would quickly bring in the Jan
2 low at 11414 and bottom end of the consolidation which led to the
rally to start the year. At that point the sequence of rally,
consolidate, rally, would be completely broken and a sign of developing
trend change, even if only for a short period of time."