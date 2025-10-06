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These 5 Stocks Could Double Your Retirement Nest Egg (based on the article)
Retirement Investing Strategy in Action
A Bargain Tech With Serious Upside
More Stocks to Fuel Your Dividend Machine
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"Even if you go all in on Intel now, it’s hard to argue you’d be doing so
at a peak: the stock trades at just 13.0 times forward earnings, a big
discount to chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA) at 34.8, and Texas Instruments (TXN) at 20.4."
Weekly Update: EUR/USD - bearish reanging with 1.0339 key support level (based on the article)
"EUR/USD continues to trade on a long term parallel and the weekly wicks (key reversal this week) denote active support. I don’t like being a bear in the face of active support at a well-defined parallel… As always, define your risk points."
Weekly Update: GBP/USD - ranging within narrow levels with 1.18 key support (based on the article)
"GBP/USD needs to take out the December high in order to suggest anything meaningful on the upside. Until then, it’s sideways at best. Don’t forget about the 96 month (8 year) cycle low count. Pay attention to the following levels; the former floor in the 1.3500-1.3700 zone and the line that extends off of the 1992 and 1998 highs (hits the 2009 low) near 1.1000."
Weekly Update: AUD/USD - bearish ranging within 0.73/0.71 levels for direction (based on the article)
"AUD/USD sports good looking symmetry with respect to the time between major lows. It’s one reason that I like the idea of the 2016 low at .6847 holding. The other reason to get bullish in the event of constructive price action on the daily or weekly charts is the relationship between the 2011 high and 2016 low. The .618 absolute retracement of the 2011 high at 1.1080 is .6847 (1.1080 x .618). The 2016 low is .6827. Over the next few weeks, watch .7000 (maybe just above) for support. Strength through .7535 would be viewed in a bullish light."
Weekly Update: NZD/USD - bearish trend to be resumed with symmetric pattern to be crossed to below (based on the article)
"NZD/USD is vulnerable to say the least. The 1985-1993 trendline was resistance in Kiwi from July to November. In fact, price action since July just completed a head and shoulders top. Throw in the fact that 2 of the last 6 weeks are of the outside bearish variety the Bird looks like it’s in for a world of hurt. Also, the entire rally from August 2015 qualifies as a re-test of the long term bear move that began with the double top confirmation in early 2015. The re-test, head and shoulders, and rally from 2015 as a wedge is so textbook it scares me."
What should you do when the Dow hits 20,000? (based on the article)
"The Dow Jones industrial average failed yet again last week to clear the magic 20,000 mark, but it will someday."
Rebalance your portfolio. "As stocks have increased in value, you may find your portfolio a bit out of whack. A portfolio that consisted of 60% stocks and 40% bonds a couple years ago, may very well consist of 70% stocks and 30% bonds today. Rebalancing can help realign your holdings and lessen risk. Much like you check a carton of eggs for cracks in the store before you buy them — you need to lift open the carton on your portfolio and check for any cracks or changes."
Manage risk. "When the market is on the escalator up, it’s easy to forget that the market can also fall in an instant, without any warning. Don’t let your emotions trick you into taking on more risk just because the recent stock market performance has been favorable. Stick to your long-term plan, even though it may be tempting to chase good short-term performance."
Remain diversified. "Although the U.S stock market is hovering around all-time highs, international and emerging markets are not. For the fourth consecutive year, U.S. stocks outperformed both international and emerging markets. It is important to stay diversified and to not become an investing homebody. Oftentimes the world markets are a seesaw — with one side up and one side lower."
Don’t panic. "Many investors seem to panic more when the market is at a high than when the market is at a low. The “should I just go to cash now” question can begin to creep into our heads."Appreciate the appreciation. "If charitable giving is a goal of yours, take a look at any appreciated securities in your portfolio to accomplish your giving plans. Gifting highly appreciated securities may be a good way to support your favorite charity while receiving a higher tax benefit in the process."
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Building Approvals and 25 pips range price movement
2017-01-09 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 25 pips price movement by Australian Building Approvals news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Trade Balance and 25 pips range price movement
2017-01-09 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report:
"The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 22.6 billion euros in November 2016. In November 2015, the surplus amounted to 20.5 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of 21.7 billion euros in November 2016."
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EUR/USD M5: 25 pips price movement by German Trade Balance news event
Eurozone Unemployment Remains Unchanged In November, Lowest Since Mid-2009 (based on the article)
Bitcoin/USD: Intra-day breakdown with the bearish reversal; daily correction to be started (adapted from the article)