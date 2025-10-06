Press review - page 475
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USD/CAD - "CAD currently sits as one of the strongest currencies in G10FX alongside AUD that is working on its third weekly advance and NZD with a ~2.5% weekly appreciation. Given the commodity dollar-bloc strength, it’s fair to think that the momentum could continue, which would likely translate further into both technical and fundamental favor likely leading to further CAD strength. Thursday’s USD/CAD move brought the lowest price since October, and the previously mentioned momentum would favor continuation without a USD/CAD close above Wednesday’s high of 1.3293."
GOLD (XAU/USD) - "Looking ahead to next week, traders will be eyeing inflation data out of the US with the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) slated for Wednesday. Consensus estimates are calling for an uptick in the headline print to 2.1% y/y from 1.7% y/y, with Core CPI (ex food & energy) widely expected to hold at 2.1% y/y. Look for stronger inflation data to stoke interest rate expectations on a beat with such a scenario likely to cap gold advances in the near-term. Note that Fed Fund Futures have seen a slight uptick across the board with markets now pricing a 70% probability for a June rate hike."
USD/CNH - "Next week, Chinese President Xi will attend Davos’ Forum as the first Chinese president. When there is a major national event for China, Yuan volatility tends to drop, such as what was seen during the G20 meetings in China last September. Also, at the Davos’ meeting, President Xi may address major Chinese policies as well as comment on China’s global role, both worth keeping an eye on. Currently, the USD/CNH is waiting for justifications for a new trend; China’s economic outlook and policy in 2017 may provide more clues."
Time to sell Yahoo and buy Alibaba directly instead? (based on the article)
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The weekly share prices for Yahoo and Alibaba are having similar situation with the poerformance: the prices are located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart with the bullish trend to be resumed after the secondary correction which was started in September last year.
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Yahoo
If W1 price breaks 38.24 support level to below on close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If weekly price breaks 61.8% Fibo level at 42.36 to above on close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing with 44.91 target.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging condition within with levels.
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Alibaba
If W1 price breaks 86.01 support level to below on close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If weekly price breaks 50.0% Fibo level at 97.93 to above on close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing with 109.76 target.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging condition within with levels.
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week (based on the article)
Dow Jones Industrial Average, Daily Chart: the price is testing 19,999 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
S&P 500, Daily Chart: the price is testing 2,282 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Netflix, D1 Chart: daily share price is on bullish breakout for the testing resistance level at 133.87 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Dwelling Finance Commitment and 16 pips range price movement
2017-01-17 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Home Loans]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Home Loans] = Change in the number of new loans granted for owner-occupied homes.
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From rttnews article:
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AUD/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by Australian Dwelling Finance Commitment news event
Hong Kong Stock Market Called Lower On Tuesday (based on the article)
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and 72 pips range price movement
2017-01-17 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 72 pips range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
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FTSE 100 Index, M5: pips range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Prime Minister May Speaks and 122 pips range price movement
2017-01-17 11:45 GMT | [GBP - Prime Minister May Speak]
[GBP - Prime Minister May Speak] = The Speech about details of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, in London.
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From telegraph article: Pound spikes above $1.22 and FTSE 100 falters as Theresa May promises parliament vote on Brexit
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GBP/USD M5: 122 pips range price movement by Prime Minister May Speech news event
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FTSE 100 Index, M5: pips range price movement by Prime Minister May Speech news event