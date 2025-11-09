Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 57

alexey_pak:

1)

1. Open your signal and press EDIT button

2. Set price and save

2) Your signal leverage updated to 1:500.

Thank you i can find it now! 

 

Regards! 

 
I have a few concerns. I like in the US and we can only close the oldest trade first if multiple trades are opened in the same currency pair. Will I run into problems when following the orders on here? Also I use FXCM to trade will the autotrder work with there meta4 platform?  
 

I need help! I try to copy a free signal on mt4 and this is the error I got on internet explorer11. Any help will be much appreciated! Thanks


 
Please try do reinstall MetaTrader 4 terminal.
 

I am trying to find a demo signal from my Company FXTM , the signal is RedEA ,

I am using mt4-demo.

Could you tell me reasons of not showing a Signal ? 

Thanks

Hello we can't find this signal. It's your own signal? Could you provide link and post screenshot here. Thanks.
 
ForexTime Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/67922
We will investigate issue. Please wait updates.
 
Any Updates ?
 
At the moment this signal is avaolable in search results


