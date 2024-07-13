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You can 'Change Account' for your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hi, I'm new to all this! I subscribed to VPS, but it seems to have connected to a demo account instead of my live account. Does anyone know how to transfer it to my live account. I can't seem to contact support on this matter? Please assist!