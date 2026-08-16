Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 34

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"Your post "### INSTABILITY..." has been removed from topic "Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux"" by a moderator. Reason: AI-generated answer"

Well... Now this? When we plan to write a quality comment, down to the smallest detail, our post is deleted? They deleted my post.

But the summary is: Don't waste your time trying to run MT5 on Linux until you have a native installer for Linux.

The current recommendation for Linux users is to create a VM with Windows 11, which can also be Windows LTSC or even a Windows Server (in my case I use Windows Server 2019 configured as a desktop).
For those who don't have a good PC with at least 6GB of RAM, the alternative is to hire a VPS.
 
Thiago Ferreira don't waste your time trying to run MT5 on Linux until you have a native Linux installer.

Don't scare people! Everything works fine. Wine is run through Bottles for convenience. One terminal idles up to 400 MB of memory. Compare that to the cost of a virtual machine!



 

Hi, thanks for bringing MT5 to Linux. I use Linux Mint 22.3. I found a small bug after installation: I went to edit the colors of an indicator (the same thing happens with Expert Advisors) and it wouldn't let me. Input colors aren't editable unless you have access to the source code. Otherwise , it seems perfect.

Automatic translation was applied by a moderator. Please post in the language of the forum section you selected.

 
One minor problem that I would like to point out is that when I log back in after my computer went into timeout the toolbar buttons are jumbled up. It goes back to normal after restarting the app, so no real harm done. 

But I will say that, for convenience this could be done automatically when logging back in after time out.
 
Luis Miguel Márquez Yepes #:

Hi, thanks for bringing MT5 to Linux. I use Linux Mint 22.3. I found a small bug after installation: I went to edit the colors of an indicator (the same thing happens with Expert Advisors) and it wouldn't let me. Input colors aren't editable unless you have access to the source code. Otherwise , it seems perfect.

Automatic translation was applied by a moderator. Please post in the language of the forum section you selected.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Unable to change colors in every indicators

Andre Babiak, 2024.06.07 17:31

I actually just found how to change the colors.
Double click on the color field. Then hold <command> key and press <arrow up>. This will open the color palette to choose a color.

 
Tobias Johannes Zimmer #:
One minor problem that I would like to point out is that when I log back in after my computer went into timeout the toolbar buttons are jumbled up. It goes back to normal after restarting the app, so no real harm done. 

But I will say that, for convenience this could be done automatically when logging back in after time out.

I can't reproduce that. 

Please post your Journal log.

 
Ilya Filatov #:

Don't scare people! Everything works fine. Wine runs through Bottles for convenience. A single terminal takes up 400 MB of memory. Compare that to the cost of a virtual machine!



Look, I'm not scaring you, I'm just stating facts. I've used Bottles before and liked it. I managed to install another Windows game on it after a few configurations. The last time I had to reinstall MT5 using Bottles, it didn't work. I was using OpenSUSE Tumbleweed. Before that, I had a long-standing problem with editing parameters (if I'm not mistaken) and indicator colours. Has this problem been resolved?
 
I was able to install it on Gentoo and run it through Wine, but I've yet to see how it performs.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

I can't reproduce that. 

Please post your Journal log.

OK


LM    0    02:08:22.097    Network    '62113150': scanning network for access points
KK    0    02:08:29.174    Network    '62113150': scanning network finished
ES    1    04:14:13.167    Network    '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
KK    0    04:14:13.584    Network    '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD2-WT (ping: 35.86 ms, build 5370)
OG    0    04:14:13.584    Network    '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.04 22:17:50
LI    0    04:14:14.176    Network    '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
KG    0    04:14:14.176    Network    '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
CN    0    08:08:23.466    Network    '62113150': scanning network for access points
IF    0    08:08:30.457    Network    '62113150': scanning network finished
FO    1    09:56:17.413    Network    '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
MJ    0    09:56:47.209    Network    '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD1-O (ping: 75.16 ms, build 5370)
QK    0    09:56:47.209    Network    '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 05:14:13
ID    0    09:56:48.038    Network    '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
RK    0    09:56:48.038    Network    '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
JR    0    09:56:49.492    Network    '62113150': scanning network for access points
OR    0    09:56:57.940    Network    '62113150': scanning network finished
JJ    0    09:56:57.940    Network    '62113150': auto connecting to a better access point with 94 % quality (previous: 87 %)
DL    1    09:56:57.941    Network    '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
OP    0    09:56:58.730    Network    '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD2-WT (ping: 33.89 ms, build 5370)
FH    0    09:56:58.730    Network    '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 10:56:46
OF    0    09:56:59.311    Network    '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
HI    0    09:56:59.311    Network    '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
DJ    1    10:00:22.034    Network    '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
EN    0    10:01:12.843    Network    '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD1-O (ping: 77.10 ms, build 5370)
FN    0    10:01:12.843    Network    '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 10:56:58
DP    0    10:01:14.094    Network    '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
KO    0    10:01:14.094    Network    '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
OG    0    10:01:16.082    Network    '62113150': scanning network for access points
RN    1    10:01:24.266    Network    '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
NG    0    10:01:24.491    Network    '62113150': scanning network finished
CO    0    10:01:24.491    Network    '62113150': auto connecting to a better access point with 94 % quality (previous: 87 %)
LN    0    10:01:28.317    Network    '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD1 (ping: 32.06 ms, build 5370)
HL    0    10:01:28.317    Network    '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 11:01:12
DQ    0    10:01:28.930    Network    '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
KL    0    10:01:28.930    Network    '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
FE    2    15:45:14.124    WebView    couldn't find WebView2 Runtime


I am going to copy the last two directly from the journal line so it contains at least a date:

2026.04.05 10:01:28.930    Network    '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.04.05 15:45:14.124    WebView    couldn't find WebView2 Runtime


If I want to hit a button, I have to click a few cms to the left of it. I am using Ubuntu with the wine version of MT5, using the installation script.

 
Thiago Ferreira #:
Has this problem been resolved?
The colours are still not customisable. And yes, for those who use foreign and closed source code -- this can be a big inconvenience.
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