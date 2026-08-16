Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux" - page 34
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Well... Now this? When we plan to write a quality comment, down to the smallest detail, our post is deleted? They deleted my post.
But the summary is: Don't waste your time trying to run MT5 on Linux until you have a native installer for Linux.
The current recommendation for Linux users is to create a VM with Windows 11, which can also be Windows LTSC or even a Windows Server (in my case I use Windows Server 2019 configured as a desktop).
For those who don't have a good PC with at least 6GB of RAM, the alternative is to hire a VPS.
Don't scare people! Everything works fine. Wine is run through Bottles for convenience. One terminal idles up to 400 MB of memory. Compare that to the cost of a virtual machine!
Hi, thanks for bringing MT5 to Linux. I use Linux Mint 22.3. I found a small bug after installation: I went to edit the colors of an indicator (the same thing happens with Expert Advisors) and it wouldn't let me. Input colors aren't editable unless you have access to the source code. Otherwise , it seems perfect.
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Hi, thanks for bringing MT5 to Linux. I use Linux Mint 22.3. I found a small bug after installation: I went to edit the colors of an indicator (the same thing happens with Expert Advisors) and it wouldn't let me. Input colors aren't editable unless you have access to the source code. Otherwise , it seems perfect.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Unable to change colors in every indicators
Andre Babiak, 2024.06.07 17:31I actually just found how to change the colors.
Double click on the color field. Then hold <command> key and press <arrow up>. This will open the color palette to choose a color.
I can't reproduce that.
Please post your Journal log.
Don't scare people! Everything works fine. Wine runs through Bottles for convenience. A single terminal takes up 400 MB of memory. Compare that to the cost of a virtual machine!
I can't reproduce that.
Please post your Journal log.
OK
LM 0 02:08:22.097 Network '62113150': scanning network for access points
KK 0 02:08:29.174 Network '62113150': scanning network finished
ES 1 04:14:13.167 Network '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
KK 0 04:14:13.584 Network '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD2-WT (ping: 35.86 ms, build 5370)
OG 0 04:14:13.584 Network '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.04 22:17:50
LI 0 04:14:14.176 Network '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
KG 0 04:14:14.176 Network '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
CN 0 08:08:23.466 Network '62113150': scanning network for access points
IF 0 08:08:30.457 Network '62113150': scanning network finished
FO 1 09:56:17.413 Network '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
MJ 0 09:56:47.209 Network '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD1-O (ping: 75.16 ms, build 5370)
QK 0 09:56:47.209 Network '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 05:14:13
ID 0 09:56:48.038 Network '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
RK 0 09:56:48.038 Network '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
JR 0 09:56:49.492 Network '62113150': scanning network for access points
OR 0 09:56:57.940 Network '62113150': scanning network finished
JJ 0 09:56:57.940 Network '62113150': auto connecting to a better access point with 94 % quality (previous: 87 %)
DL 1 09:56:57.941 Network '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
OP 0 09:56:58.730 Network '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD2-WT (ping: 33.89 ms, build 5370)
FH 0 09:56:58.730 Network '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 10:56:46
OF 0 09:56:59.311 Network '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
HI 0 09:56:59.311 Network '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
DJ 1 10:00:22.034 Network '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
EN 0 10:01:12.843 Network '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD1-O (ping: 77.10 ms, build 5370)
FN 0 10:01:12.843 Network '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 10:56:58
DP 0 10:01:14.094 Network '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
KO 0 10:01:14.094 Network '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
OG 0 10:01:16.082 Network '62113150': scanning network for access points
RN 1 10:01:24.266 Network '62113150': connection to PepperstoneUK-Demo lost
NG 0 10:01:24.491 Network '62113150': scanning network finished
CO 0 10:01:24.491 Network '62113150': auto connecting to a better access point with 94 % quality (previous: 87 %)
LN 0 10:01:28.317 Network '62113150': authorized on PepperstoneUK-Demo through LD1 (ping: 32.06 ms, build 5370)
HL 0 10:01:28.317 Network '62113150': previous successful authorization performed from 47.64.115.2 on 2026.04.05 11:01:12
DQ 0 10:01:28.930 Network '62113150': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Limited: 1 positions, 0 orders, 1710 symbols, 0 spreads
KL 0 10:01:28.930 Network '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
FE 2 15:45:14.124 WebView couldn't find WebView2 Runtime
I am going to copy the last two directly from the journal line so it contains at least a date:
2026.04.05 10:01:28.930 Network '62113150': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.04.05 15:45:14.124 WebView couldn't find WebView2 Runtime
If I want to hit a button, I have to click a few cms to the left of it. I am using Ubuntu with the wine version of MT5, using the installation script.
Has this problem been resolved?