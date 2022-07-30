need another indicator that works like this
Luandre Ezra:
Hi I have this indicator that I want to use. If I'm not mistaken it would display lowest and highest price of certain number of candle.
I have a problem with this indicator and cannot use it on my EA. Is there another similar indicator out there that works just like this?
You can use it into EA
1. If its drawing a HLINE object then get its price value
2. If its buffer, read its buffer value
Arpit T #:I know how to use it on EA the problem it doesn't works like I want. This is my thread about this problem.
You can use it into EA
1. If its drawing a HLINE object then get its price value
2. If its buffer, read its buffer value
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/429605#comment_41114300
Because of that reason I need another indicator that maybe works like this one
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Hi I have this indicator that I want to use. If I'm not mistaken it would display lowest and highest price of certain number of candle.
I have a problem with this indicator and cannot use it on my EA. Is there another similar indicator out there that works just like this?