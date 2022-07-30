need another indicator that works like this

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Hi I have this indicator that I want to use. If I'm not mistaken it would display lowest and highest price of certain number of candle.

I have a problem with this indicator and cannot use it on my EA. Is there another similar indicator out there that works just like this?

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Luandre Ezra:

Hi I have this indicator that I want to use. If I'm not mistaken it would display lowest and highest price of certain number of candle.

I have a problem with this indicator and cannot use it on my EA. Is there another similar indicator out there that works just like this?

You can use it into EA

1. If its drawing a HLINE object then get its price value

2. If its buffer, read its buffer value

 
Arpit T #:

You can use it into EA

1. If its drawing a HLINE object then get its price value

2. If its buffer, read its buffer value

I know how to use it on EA the problem it doesn't works like I want. This is my thread about this problem.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/429605#comment_41114300

Because of that reason I need another indicator that maybe works like this one
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