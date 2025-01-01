MathRandomPoisson

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomPoisson(

const double lambda,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgeom() in R.

bool MathRandomPoisson(

const double lambda,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

lambda

[in] Parameter of the distribution (mean).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.