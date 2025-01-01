DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsPoisson distributionMathRandomPoisson 

MathRandomPoisson

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomPoisson(
   const double  lambda,         // parameter of the distribution (mean)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgeom() in R.

bool  MathRandomPoisson(
   const double  lambda,         // parameter of the distribution (mean)
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

lambda

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (mean).  

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.