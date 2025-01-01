MathQuantilePoisson

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantilePoisson(

const double probability,

const double lambda,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathQuantilePoisson(

const double probability,

const double lambda,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qhyper() in R.

double MathQuantilePoisson(

const double& probability[],

const double lambda,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantilePoisson(

const double& probability[],

const double lambda,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

lambda

[in] Parameter of the distribution (mean).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if tail=false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.