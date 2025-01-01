DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsPoisson distributionMathQuantilePoisson 

MathQuantilePoisson

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathQuantilePoisson(
   const double  probability,    // probability value of random variable occurrence
   const double  lambda,         // parameter of the distribution (mean)
   const bool    tail,           // flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability
   const bool    log_mode,       // flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathQuantilePoisson(
   const double  probability,    // probability value of random variable occurrence
   const double  lambda,         // parameter of the distribution (mean)
   int&          error_code      // variable to store the error code
   );

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qhyper() in R.

double  MathQuantilePoisson(
   const double& probability[],  // array with probability values of random variable
   const double  lambda,         // parameter of the distribution (mean)
   const bool    tail,           // flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability
   const bool    log_mode,       // flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability)
   double&       result[]        // array with values of quantiles
   );

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false.

bool  MathQuantilePoisson(
   const double& probability[],  // array with probability values of random variable
   const double  lambda,         // parameter of the distribution (mean)
   double&       result[]        // array with values of quantiles
   );

Parameters

probability

[in]  Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in]  Array with probability values of random variable.

lambda

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (mean).  

tail

[in]  Flag of calculation, if tail=false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in]  Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out]  Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out]  Array with values of quantiles.