- MathProbabilityDensityPoisson
- MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson
- MathQuantilePoisson
- MathRandomPoisson
- MathMomentsPoisson
MathProbabilityDensityPoisson
Calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityPoisson(
Calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityPoisson(
Calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dhyper() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityPoisson(
Calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityPoisson(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
lambda
[in] Parameter of the distribution (mean).
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability density function.