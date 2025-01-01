MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric

Calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric(

const double x,

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric(

const double x,

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dhyper() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric(

const double& x[],

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric(

const double& x[],

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

m

[in] Total number of objects (integer).

k

[in] Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).

n

[in] Number of object draws (integer).

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability density function.