MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric
Calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric(
Calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dhyper() in R.
bool MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
m
[in] Total number of objects (integer).
k
[in] Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).
n
[in] Number of object draws (integer).
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability density function.