MathMomentsHypergeometric

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters.

double MathMomentsHypergeometric(

const double m,

const double k,

const double n,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

Parameters

m

[in] Total number of objects (integer).

k

[in] Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).

n

[in] Number of object draws (integer).

mean

[out] Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out] Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out] Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.