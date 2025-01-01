- MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric
MathMomentsHypergeometric
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters.
double MathMomentsHypergeometric(
Parameters
m
[in] Total number of objects (integer).
k
[in] Number of objects with the desired characteristic (integer).
n
[in] Number of object draws (integer).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.