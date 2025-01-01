- MathProbabilityDensityExponential
- MathCumulativeDistributionExponential
- MathQuantileExponential
- MathRandomExponential
- MathMomentsExponential
MathRandomExponential
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathRandomExponential(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rexp() in R.
|
bool MathRandomExponential(
Parameters
mu
[in] Parameter of the distribution (expected value).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.