Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double  MathRandomExponential(
   const double  mu,            // parameter of the distribution (expected value)
   int&          error_code     // variable to store the error code
   );

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rexp() in R.

bool  MathRandomExponential(
   const double  mu,             // parameter of the distribution (expected value)
   const int     data_count,     // amount of required data
   double&       result[]        // array with values of pseudorandom variables
   );

Parameters

mu

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (expected value).

error_code

[out]  Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out]  Amount of required data.

result[]

[out]  Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.