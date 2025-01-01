MathRandomExponential

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomExponential(

const double mu,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rexp() in R.

bool MathRandomExponential(

const double mu,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

mu

[in] Parameter of the distribution (expected value).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.