MathQuantileExponential

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileExponential(

const double probability,

const double mu,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathQuantileExponential(

const double probability,

const double mu,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qexp() in R.

double MathQuantileExponential(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileExponential(

const double& probability[],

const double mu,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

mu

[in] Parameter of the distribution (expected value).

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.