MathCumulativeDistributionExponential
Calculates the exponential distribution function of probabilities with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathCumulativeDistributionExponential(
double MathCumulativeDistributionExponential(
Calculates the exponential distribution function of probabilities with the mu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pexp() in R.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionExponential(
bool MathCumulativeDistributionExponential(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
mu
[in] Parameter of the distribution (expected value).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation. If true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability function.