- MathProbabilityDensityExponential
- MathCumulativeDistributionExponential
- MathQuantileExponential
- MathRandomExponential
- MathMomentsExponential
MathProbabilityDensityExponential
Calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityExponential(
|
Calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dexp() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityExponential(
|
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
mu
[in] Parameter of the distribution (expected value)
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability density function.