MathProbabilityDensityExponential

Calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityExponential(

const double x,

const double mu,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityExponential(

const double x,

const double mu,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dexp() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityExponential(

const double& x[],

const double mu,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityExponential(

const double& x[],

const double mu,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

mu

[in] Parameter of the distribution (expected value)

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability density function.