//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketTlsHandshake.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"



#define SERVER "smtp.gmail.com"

#define PORT 587

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Passare manualmente alla connessione sicura |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool TlsHandshake(int socket)

{

//--- ottenere il saluto del server

string rsp;



if(!RecvString(socket,rsp))

return(false);

//--- salutare il server

if(!SendString(socket,"EHLO my.domain.com\r

"))

return(false);

//--- ottenere una risposta del server con un elenco di comandi supportati

if(!RecvString(socket,rsp))

return(false);

//--- stampare il saluto

Print("SERVER: ",rsp);

//--- informare il server che vogliamo passare da una connessione non sicura a una sicura utilizzando TLS

if(!SendString(socket,"STARTTLS\r

"))

return(false);

//--- ottenere la risposta del server

if(!RecvString(socket,rsp))

return(false);

//--- nell'esempio, non controlliamo la risposta del server sulla disponibilità nel passare a TLS ('Ready to start TLS')



//--- avviamo una connessione TLS sicura (SSL) con l'host specificato utilizzando il protocollo TLS Handshake

if(SocketTlsHandshake(socket,InpTimeout))

return(true);



Print("SocketTlsHandshake() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

//--- creare un socket e ottenere il suo handle (gestore)

int socket=SocketCreate();



if(socket==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("SocketCreate() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- collegarsi al SERVER tramite PORT

if(!SocketConnect(socket,SERVER,PORT,10000))

{

Print("SocketConnect() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

//--- connessione non sicura stabilita

PrintFormat("%s connection has been established to %s:%d",(PORT==443 ? "A secured" : "An unsecured"),SERVER,PORT);

//--- passare alla connessione sicura

if(PORT!=443 && TlsHandshake(socket))

{

PrintFormat("Unsecured connection to %s:%d switched to secured",SERVER,PORT);

//--- se la connessione è protetta da un certificato, visualizzare i dati di tale certificato

string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;



if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

}

}

}

//--- chiudere il socket dopo l'uso

SocketClose(socket);

/*

risultato:

An unsecured connection has been established to smtp.gmail.com:587

SERVER: 220 smtp.gmail.com ESMTP a640c23a62f3a-a9b1f298319sm82305866b.105 - gsmtp



SERVER: 250-smtp.gmail.com at your service, [37.193.40.122]

250-SIZE 35882577

250-8BITMIME

250-STARTTLS

250-ENHANCEDSTATUSCODES

250-PIPELINING

250-CHUNKING

250 SMTPUTF8



SERVER: 220 2.0.0 Ready to start TLS



SocketTlsHandshake(): A secure connection to smtp.gmail.com:587 is now established

TLS certificate:

Owner: /CN=smtp.gmail.com

Issuer: /C=US/O=Google Trust Services/CN=WR2

Number: 1f:f4:db:2a:5a:e6:dc:52:0a:4c:05:ce:81:cc:c3:f7

Print: d6be8af229b5329cd3d4c2789c02aa94f89b421c

Expiration: 2024.12.30 08:25:30

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Inviare una stringa al server |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SendString(int socket,const string str)

{

//--- convertire la stringa in un array di caratteri

uchar data[];

int size=StringToCharArray(str,data,0,str.Length(),CP_UTF8);

//--- inviare i dati al socket

ResetLastError();

if(SocketSend(socket,data,size)==size)

return(true);

//-- errore nell'invio dei dati

Print("Failed to send data to server. Error ",GetLastError());

return false;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Ottenere una stringa dal server |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool RecvString(int socket,string& result,uint timeout_ms=1000)

{

//--- attendere che i dati appaiano sul socket

ulong wait_time_end=GetMicrosecondCount()+timeout_ms*1000;



while(!SocketIsReadable(socket))

{

Sleep(10);

//--- tempo scaduto per l'attesa dei dati - restituisci NULL come risposta

if(wait_time_end<GetMicrosecondCount())

{

Print("ERROR: No response from server");

return(false);

}

}

//--- leggere i dati dal socket

uchar data[128];

uint size=0;

string resp=NULL;



do

{

uchar b[1];

int n=SocketRead(socket,b,1,1000);



if(n < 0)

break;



if(n)

{

data[size++]=b[0];



if(size==data.Size())

{

resp += CharArrayToString(data,0,data.Size(),CP_UTF8);

size = 0;

}

}

}

while(SocketIsReadable(socket));

//--- copiare i dati letti nella stringa

if(size)

resp+=CharArrayToString(data,0,size,CP_UTF8);

//--- se la stringa è vuota, allora errore

if(!resp.Length())

{

Print("ERROR: No response from server");

return(false);

}

//--- restituire la stringa

result=resp;

return(true);

}