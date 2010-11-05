CodeBaseSections
Fibonacci for visual and coding use - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Frustrated with a good Fibonacci indicator that would provide me with data via code or visually, I decided to try my hand at making a Fibonacci indicator for myself. If you zoom your chart, the fib adjusts, if you change the timeframe, it will adjust. Works on all pairs. Trend line forms based on candles in window. Shows, high, low, retrace and extensions. 3 x 3.

May not be perfect, but you can feel free to improve upon it.

