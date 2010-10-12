CodeBaseSections
Moving Average Mirror - indicator for MetaTrader 4

andy tjatur
47289
(7)
MA_Mirror.mq4 (2.29 KB) view
Forex trading will becoming more simple & profitable with this indicator.

Entry BUY after Red Line crossing up the Blue Line and exit before the Red Line crossing down the Blue Line.

Opposite position : entry SELL after Red Line crossing down the Blue Line.


BandsFilter BandsFilter

Полосы Боллинджера на основе цифровых фильтров

EA_RSI_MA EA_RSI_MA

This EA is based on the indicator RSI_MA. EA designed for EURUSD, D1.

MA_Mirror EA MA_Mirror EA

Based on the idea of pramono72 I wrote an Expert Advisor for it. It may also server as a simple way to write expert advisors using an include file and very few code lines.

RSI Mirror RSI Mirror

Another simple, powerfull and profitable Mirror Indicator.