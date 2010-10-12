Watch how to download trading robots for free
Moving Average Mirror - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 47289
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
Forex trading will becoming more simple & profitable with this indicator.
Entry BUY after Red Line crossing up the Blue Line and exit before the Red Line crossing down the Blue Line.
Opposite position : entry SELL after Red Line crossing down the Blue Line.
Image:
