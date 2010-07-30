CodeBaseSections
Easiest RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
EUR/USD M5 2010.05.26 - 07.27. Deposit: 10000, Lot: 1, Stoploss (sl): 50, Trailing stop (ts): 50. (four digits)

EUR/USD H1 2010.01.01 - 07.27. Deposit: 10000, Lot: 1, Stoploss (sl):150, Trailing stop (ts): 150. (four digits)

Opens one position when RSI comes back from extreme zone, and two others when the last opened has 20 (dif in the code) pips profit.

Custom indicator edition is in the codebase (Extreme RSI).

