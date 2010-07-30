Watch how to download trading robots for free
Easiest RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 28462
EUR/USD M5 2010.05.26 - 07.27. Deposit: 10000, Lot: 1, Stoploss (sl): 50, Trailing stop (ts): 50. (four digits)
EUR/USD H1 2010.01.01 - 07.27. Deposit: 10000, Lot: 1, Stoploss (sl):150, Trailing stop (ts): 150. (four digits)
Opens one position when RSI comes back from extreme zone, and two others when the last opened has 20 (dif in the code) pips profit.
Custom indicator edition is in the codebase (Extreme RSI).
Extreme RSI
Draws arrows when RSI returns back from extreme zoneSecond Easiest
Works with open, high, and low prices of the current day.
A highly profitable Ea
This Ea operate the best setting on a daily time frameRandom ZigZaG
Random ZigZaG