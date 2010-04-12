Watch how to download trading robots for free
iMovment - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots the candles with different colors depending on the trend direction and price movement.
The indicator changes its color smoothly if the price retracement from the maximum/minimum by value is less than the value of the Movment parameter.
The value of retracement, equal of greater than Movment parameter, considered as a trend change, the indicator changes its color smoothly until the next retracement will be equal to Movment parameter.
Parameters:
- Movment - Price movement in points, considered as necessary for the change of the trend;
- UpColor - Color of upward trend candles;
- UpBackColor - Color of "retracement" candles for the upward trend;
- DnColor - Color of downward trend candles;
- DnBackColor - Color of "retracement" candles for the downward trend;
- Auto5Digits - To multiply the parameter Movment automatically by 10 for the 5- and 3-digit quotes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/99
