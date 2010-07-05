Watch how to download trading robots for free
Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
(c) 2010 Shon Shampain for Zen Cows Go Mu, http://www.zencowsgomu.com/.
Channels calculates the high / low channel in which price action has been moving. The number of candles is considered is a parameter. This indicator is a precursor to the ChannelBalance indicator.
