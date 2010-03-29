Join our fan page
three indicators to use with the Raghee Horner method - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 53454
Raghee Vague: plot the three EMA34 and SMA200 used in the Raghe Method
RagheeCandleVagueBars : plot colored candle bar: red for down trend (Raghee Vague < - 30º ), green bar for up trend (Raghee Vague > 30 º) and orange and chartreuse for neutre ( Raghe Vague between -30º and 0 or between 0 and 30º)
Raghee5minutes : plot three EMA for the Raghee 5 minutes method and change automaticaly with the trend.
My complete windows use
my three indicators plus
- Fractals
- Swing_zz_with_alert
- Scan-Index
- FiboSwing
- CCI(20)
- OBV
- RSI-Swing(34,13,3)
Recommendations:
- read the Raghee blog for understand Raghee Horner method http://ragheehorner.com/blog/
