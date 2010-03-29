Raghee Vague: plot the three EMA34 and SMA200 used in the Raghe Method







RagheeCandleVagueBars : plot colored candle bar: red for down trend (Raghee Vague < - 30º ), green bar for up trend (Raghee Vague > 30 º) and orange and chartreuse for neutre ( Raghe Vague between -30º and 0 or between 0 and 30º)







Raghee5minutes : plot three EMA for the Raghee 5 minutes method and change automaticaly with the trend.







My complete windows use

my three indicators plus



- Fractals

- Swing_zz_with_alert

- Scan-Index

- FiboSwing

- CCI(20)

- OBV

- RSI-Swing(34,13,3)













Recommendations: