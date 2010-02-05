CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

CasinoFX - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
20584
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Halo:)

The recommended currency pair is EURUSD TF-5 min.



pSAR alert pSAR alert

An expert advisor designed to alert you when every first parabolic SAR dot in a sequence appears.

pSAR bug pSAR bug

An expert advisor designed to open and close orders at every first parabolic SAR signal i.e. when sequence shifts from below the price to above and vice.

Combo Trader (Updated) Combo Trader (Updated)

This system use many methods to trade , you can trade about 52 different strategies,

Lilith goes to Hollywood Lilith goes to Hollywood

An antimartingale which tries to maximise the gain/risk ratio. I have a 5 digits account, let me know if you have any problem with this.