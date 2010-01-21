CodeBaseSections
pSAR bug - expert for MetaTrader 4

An expert advisor designed to open and close respective orders at the first parabolic SAR signal. Its performance depends on the custom parameters of stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and lot size for opening trades. If the last time you were here this red note wasnt here please download the version available at this moment. From this version onwards the trailing stop should be manually entered in your orders as i try to put a more effective trailingstop script.






Strategy Tester Report
pSAR bug
Btrader-Real (Build 225)

Symbol EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2010.01.20 23:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.01.21)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters StopLoss=40; TakeProfit=70; Lots=10; TrailingStop=30;

Bars in test 886 Ticks modelled 198037 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0




Initial deposit 10000.00



Total net profit 40705.62 Gross profit 93454.67 Gross loss -52749.05
Profit factor 1.77 Expected payoff 1507.62

Absolute drawdown 1741.78 Maximal drawdown 20393.39 (34.61%) Relative drawdown 43.66% (14046.28)

Total trades 27 Short positions (won %) 14 (64.29%) Long positions (won %) 13 (30.77%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 13 (48.15%) Loss trades (% of total) 14 (51.85%)
Largest profit trade 7622.78 loss trade -4387.12
Average profit trade 7188.82 loss trade -3767.79
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 4 (30453.47) consecutive losses (loss in money) 4 (-17453.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 30453.47 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) -17453.31 (4)
Average consecutive wins 2 consecutive losses

2

MACD Alert ea MACD Alert ea

alerts the user if the macd is above 0.0006 on 5m or below -0.0006 on 5m

Vortex Oscillator System Vortex Oscillator System

A trading system based on the Vortex Oscillator.

pSAR alert pSAR alert

An expert advisor designed to alert you when every first parabolic SAR dot in a sequence appears.

CasinoFX CasinoFX

EA based on the maximum and minimum price values of the previous trading day.