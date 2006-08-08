CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Smoothed ADX BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
22705
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
SmADXbars.mq4 (2.98 KB) view
Smoothed ADX BARS Indicator.






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9261

