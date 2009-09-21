Update 2009.10.25

Hi All:)

Final version(well arranged) with no errors(I hope) is done.

I added few easy to turn on/of filters for testing.

This is not trend following ea and You should learn how it works.

If You like add something or recoded -fell free to make this .

Now my attention is focused on different idea .

Regards



Halou:)

I have added TrailingStop with profitTrailing funktcion.In this case takeprofit should be bigger then trailingstop.

If You like turn of Psar filter,simply set same parameters for sars1 & sars2.

About optimization:

Is posible to run optimization for all parameters at one time,but when first time we mark of sars and Trailing the results should have better profit factor.

At this pictures I have markt boxes from forward time.

First results without Trailing and Psar.

Next results with Trailing and Psar.

Optimization for 5 months takes 5 minutes.

I wish Your Good Luck

v2.1-Moneymanagement can be turn of & fractional lots are allowed. (Thanks Josep)

