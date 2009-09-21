Join our fan page
ComFracti_v2 , Comfracti_final - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 33558
-
Update 2009.10.25
Hi All:)
Final version(well arranged) with no errors(I hope) is done.
I added few easy to turn on/of filters for testing.
This is not trend following ea and You should learn how it works.
If You like add something or recoded -fell free to make this .
Now my attention is focused on different idea .
Regards
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Halou:)
I have added TrailingStop with profitTrailing funktcion.In this case takeprofit should be bigger then trailingstop.
If You like turn of Psar filter,simply set same parameters for sars1 & sars2.
About optimization:
Is posible to run optimization for all parameters at one time,but when first time we mark of sars and Trailing the results should have better profit factor.
At this pictures I have markt boxes from forward time.
First results without Trailing and Psar.
Next results with Trailing and Psar.
Optimization for 5 months takes 5 minutes.
I wish Your Good Luck
------------------------
v2.1-Moneymanagement can be turn of & fractional lots are allowed. (Thanks Josep)
