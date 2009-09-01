Watch how to download trading robots for free
Figurelli Series Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Calculates multiple moving averages trend, looking for divergence, start of reversal and strong trends.
Default configuration: 36 moving averages series trends compared each other. If indicator value is 36 or -36 indicates a strong rise/fall trend.
You can also configure the distance between the moving averages, or interval (default=6).
