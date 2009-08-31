CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

KDJ - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Walter
Views:
41354
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
KDJ.mq4 (3.04 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

KDJ Indicator

Figurelli Pivot Figurelli Pivot

This indicator calculates Figurelli pivot points, that uses Bulls/Bears influence

Barros Swing Barros Swing

Indicator mentioned in the book "Nature of trend"

Figurelli Series Indicator Figurelli Series Indicator

Calculates multiple moving averages trend

HistoryTraning HistoryTraning

The adviser allows you to try manual trading on the historical date