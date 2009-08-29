CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TMAGi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

kur
Views:
15110
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
tmagiq.mq4 (2.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Kurl

TMAGi is an oscillator based on 3 Moving Averages. (tmagiq.mq4)






HOOL (High-Open, Open-Low) HOOL (High-Open, Open-Low)

The indicator helps to find Stop Loss levels.

RUBBERBANDS_3 EA RUBBERBANDS_3 EA

This EA is intended to be less prone to big drawdowns than former RUBBERBANDS EA and RUBBERBANDS_2 EA. Awaiting for your comments and suggestions for improvement.

KAMA KAMA

Kaufman’s Adaptive Moving Average

LeManChanel (Канал ЛеМана) LeManChanel (Канал ЛеМана)

Индикатор показывает возможные границы и направление бара с заглядыванием на один бар вперед.