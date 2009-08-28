CodeBaseSections
HOOL (High-Open, Open-Low) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

LeMan
26826
(8)
HOOL.mq4
The indicator helps to find Stop Loss levels.

It's values are calculated in pips.

  • Green - distance from Open price to High price;
  • Red - distance from Open to Low price.

HOOL indicator

