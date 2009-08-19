Watch how to download trading robots for free
REI (Range Expansion Index) DeMark - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator by Thomas DeMark.
The usage of the indicator is described in "The New Science of Technical Analysis" by Thomas R. DeMark.
