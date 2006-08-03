Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
newMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 42242
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
newMACD Indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9036
Pattern Recognition v1.0
Pattern Recognition v1.0 Indicator.RD-ForecastOsc
RD-ForecastOsc Indicator.
Carter MA
Carter MA Indicator.Fractal Channel
Fractal Channel Indicator.