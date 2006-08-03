CodeBaseSections
newMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

42242
(8)
newMACD.mq4 (3.27 KB) view
newMACD Indicator.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9036

