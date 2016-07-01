The MACD is not required to be present on the chart.

However, if a standard MACD is attached, the divergence lines will be drawn both on the chart and in the indicator window,

and the indicator will use the MACD settings.

The solid line shows the classic divergence, the dotted line displays the reverse divergence.

It is possible to change the line color (the ColorBull and ColorBear variables), and also set the message output mode,

when divergence occurs and to change the message language to English.