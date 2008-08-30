CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iAvgVol - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13215
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
iAvgVol.mq4 (2.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Average Volume.








Camarilladt Camarilladt

Indicator Camarilladt.

Laguerre Laguerre

Indicator Laguerre.

Elliott Wave Oscillator Elliott Wave Oscillator

Elliott Wave Oscillator

TestStops TestStops

The script shows the conditions of the correct and closest placing of the StopLoss and TakeProfit of the orders.