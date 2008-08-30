Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iAvgVol - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13215
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Average Volume.
Camarilladt
Indicator Camarilladt.Laguerre
Indicator Laguerre.
Elliott Wave Oscillator
Elliott Wave OscillatorTestStops
The script shows the conditions of the correct and closest placing of the StopLoss and TakeProfit of the orders.