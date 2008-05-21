CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Painter_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13742
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Painter_v1.mq4 (4.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator colours prices of certain areas hh: mm_start before hh: mm_finish.

Painter_v1

Modified Indicator KDJ and KDJ Automated Trading System Modified Indicator KDJ and KDJ Automated Trading System

Indicator KDJ deactivates short-term fluctuations. It carries on a parameter to adjust and increase two new RSV index lines: close price of short-term volatility KDC: K-D difference, to determine the change of price trends and to open positions.

FX-CHAOS_SCALP FX-CHAOS_SCALP

Draft daily trend-following EA that trades using ZIGZAG-FRACTALS on high/low of the preceding bar on a one-hour chart. TakeProfit is 13 points.

ZZ_CheckingFonts 0-0020 & ZZ_DeleteFonts 0-0010 ZZ_CheckingFonts 0-0020 & ZZ_DeleteFonts 0-0010

A script tool for those who develop programs in MQL4. It allows to display the contents of any font in your chart.

ADX & MA ADX & MA

We need two indicators: ADX and MA