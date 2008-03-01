CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CMO v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15025
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
CMO_v1.mq4 (3.21 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: igorad

CMO_v1 indicator.


Parabolic_Alert Parabolic_Alert

Parabolic_Alert indicator.

StringArraySuite StringArraySuite

Functions for handling two dimensional string arrays. Usefull for prototyping.

Chande Kroll Stop_v1 Chande Kroll Stop_v1

Chande Kroll Stop_v1 indicator.

4_Trendlines_v3 4_Trendlines_v3

Indicator 4 Trendlines v3.