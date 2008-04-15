CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

FX10EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
8889
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Fx10ea.mq4 (6.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Copyright © 2005, hdb

Adviser FX10EA.
-------------------------
Parameters of testing:
Symbol: EURUSD.
Period: H4.
Model: All tics.




FrBestExp02 1 FrBestExp02 1

Adviser FrBestExp02 1.

TDSGlobal 4hr TDSGlobal 4hr

Adviser TDSGlobal 4hr.

GBP9AM GBP9AM

Adviser GBP9AM. Works on GBPUSD.

Get Rich or Die Trying GBP Get Rich or Die Trying GBP

Советник Get Rich or Die Trying GBP.