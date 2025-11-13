CodeBaseSezioni
JCFBaux - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Pubblicati da::
Nikolay Kositsin
Visualizzazioni:
10
Valutazioni:
(15)
Pubblicato:
Autore reale:

Saldare

Oscillatore della serie Momentum.

Questo indicatore è stato realizzato per la prima volta in MQL4 e pubblicato nel CodeBase di mql4.com il 14.09.2007.

Indicatore JCFBaux

Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/760

