지표

JCFBaux - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Weld | Korean English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português Français Italiano Türkçe
게시자:
Nikolay Kositsin
조회수:
14
평가:
(15)
게시됨:
jcfbaux.mq5 (9.92 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

실제 작성자:

Weld

모멘텀 시리즈의 오실레이터.

이 지표는 MQL4에서 처음 만들어졌으며 2007.09. 14에 mql4.com의 CodeBase에 게시되었습니다.

JCFBaux 표시기

MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/760

