Trade Analytics Dashboard

The idea behind it

The code is built on a simple idea: your trading account already contains an honest performance report, you just have to read it. Instead of exporting history to a spreadsheet, this indicator queries the terminal's own closed-deal history through HistorySelect() and HistoryDealGetTicket(), aggregates it, and renders the result as a small panel drawn directly on the chart with the CCanvas class. It does not analyze price, and it does not place, modify, or close a single order — it only reads deals you have already made, so it needs no AutoTrading permission.

How to interpret the panel

Each line on the panel answers one specific question about your trading, over whatever lookback window you set:

Trades (Nd) — how many closed trades fall inside the lookback window. A win rate or profit factor based on a handful of trades is not meaningful yet; treat anything under roughly 30 trades as a preview, not a verdict.

— how many closed trades fall inside the lookback window. A win rate or profit factor based on a handful of trades is not meaningful yet; treat anything under roughly 30 trades as a preview, not a verdict. Win rate — the percentage of closed trades that closed at or above break-even (swap and commission included). On its own it says nothing about whether the system is profitable — a 30% win rate with large winners can still be a strongly profitable system.

— the percentage of closed trades that closed at or above break-even (swap and commission included). On its own it says nothing about whether the system is profitable — a 30% win rate with large winners can still be a strongly profitable system. Profit factor — gross profit divided by gross loss. Above 1.0 means the winning trades outweigh the losing ones in this window; below 1.0 means the opposite, regardless of what win rate shows.

— gross profit divided by gross loss. Above 1.0 means the winning trades outweigh the losing ones in this window; below 1.0 means the opposite, regardless of what win rate shows. Net P/L — the net result after commission and swap, colour-coded so a losing window is visually obvious at a glance.

— the net result after commission and swap, colour-coded so a losing window is visually obvious at a glance. Win streak / Loss streak — how many trades in a row have closed the same way, counting back from the most recent trade. Useful for noticing when a system has drifted out of its usual behaviour.

— how many trades in a row have closed the same way, counting back from the most recent trade. Useful for noticing when a system has drifted out of its usual behaviour. Best symbol / Worst symbol — which instrument has contributed the most, and the least, to the net result inside the window. If one symbol is quietly funding the rest, this is where it shows up.

— which instrument has contributed the most, and the least, to the net result inside the window. If one symbol is quietly funding the rest, this is where it shows up. Equity curve — the cumulative net P/L across the window, drawn as a simple line so the trend is visible without reading a single number.

None of these numbers are trading signals. The panel exists to answer one question honestly every time you look at it: is this actually working, or does it just feel like it is?

External variables (inputs)

Every input is grouped in the Inputs tab under Panel, Data Scope, and Colors, and can be changed per chart without editing the code:

Input Default Purpose InpCorner Left Upper Which chart corner the panel is anchored to. InpOffsetX / InpOffsetY 12 / 18 Pixel offset of the panel from that corner. InpPanelWidth / InpPanelHeight 300 / 250 Panel size in pixels. InpRefreshSecs 5 How often the panel re-reads history and redraws, independent of ticks. InpHistoryDays 90 How many days of closed-deal history to pull into the stats. InpAllSymbols true true aggregates every symbol traded on the account; false restricts the panel to the current chart's symbol only. InpBackColor dark navy Panel background colour. InpBorderColor amber Panel border colour. InpTextColor off-white Primary label and value text colour. InpAccentColor amber Colour of the panel title text. InpProfitColor blue Colour used for a positive net result, a winning streak, and a rising equity curve. InpLossColor red Colour used for a negative net result, a losing streak, and a falling equity curve.

Recommended use

This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor, so it is not tied to a particular symbol or timeframe — attach it to any chart and it reads your account's history rather than that chart's price data. If you trade several symbols on one account, leave InpAllSymbols on for the full picture, or turn it off on a specific chart to judge that instrument on its own.



