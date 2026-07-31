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Session Scalping Zones - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator automatically calculates the Asian session (00:00-08:00 server time) high and low and visualizes them as horizontal levels on the chart. During the London session it monitors price action around these levels and produces buy/sell signals on confirmed breaks and retests.
The indicator is intended for manual scalping of the London open. It draws the current session range, highlights breakouts and retests, and does not repaint signals on closed bars.
Input parameters:
- SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour - customize the Asian session hours (default 00:00-08:00 server time);
- UseTrendFilter - require EMA trend confirmation before signals;
- UseVolumeFilter - skip low-volume moves;
- SignalMode - alerts, push notifications or arrows only;
- StopLevelPips / TakeLevelPips - trade management defaults.
The indicator repaints nothing on closed bars and works on any symbol with M1, M5 or M15 timeframe.
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