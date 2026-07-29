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Indicators

Clock (Spread) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Marian Beceanu
Marian Beceanu

Marian Beceanu

Atlas Enterprise Matrix:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183575?source=Site+Profile+Seller
8 codes 1 comment
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950
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
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Clock (Spread)

What this indicator does

Clock (Spread).mq5 is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a small text label in the corner of the chart showing:

  • Countdown timer until the current candle closes (in HH:MM:SS or MM:SS format, depending on timeframe)
  • Current spread (Ask − Bid, in points), shown in parentheses next to the timer

It updates every second via a timer ( EventSetTimer(1) ), so the countdown keeps ticking smoothly even when the market is closed or there's no new price tick. It also refreshes on every new tick ( OnCalculate ).

Example display: < 04:32 (12) — meaning 4 minutes 32 seconds left until candle close, spread is 12 points.

The indicator draws nothing on the price chart itself ( indicator_plots 0 ); it just places a text label object ( OBJ_LABEL ) in the corner, and it's built to run safely on many charts at once (it builds a unique object name per chart/symbol/timeframe so instances don't collide).

Inputs

Visual settings:

Input Default Description
InpFontName "Trebuchet MS" Font used for the label text
InpFontSize 12 Font size
InpFontColor Aqua Text color, chosen from a dropdown (Aqua, Navy, Teal, Maroon, Lime, Salmon, White, Yellow)

Positioning settings:

Input Default Description
InpXDistance 20 Horizontal offset (pixels) from the top-left corner of the chart
InpYDistance 20 Vertical offset (pixels) from the top-left corner of the chart
InpObjPrefix "CLK_" Prefix used to build a unique internal object name, avoiding conflicts when the indicator runs on multiple charts simultaneously
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