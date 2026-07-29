What this indicator does

Clock (Spread).mq5 is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a small text label in the corner of the chart showing:

Countdown timer until the current candle closes (in HH:MM:SS or MM:SS format, depending on timeframe)

until the current candle closes (in HH:MM:SS or MM:SS format, depending on timeframe) Current spread (Ask − Bid, in points), shown in parentheses next to the timer

It updates every second via a timer ( EventSetTimer(1) ), so the countdown keeps ticking smoothly even when the market is closed or there's no new price tick. It also refreshes on every new tick ( OnCalculate ).

Example display: < 04:32 (12) — meaning 4 minutes 32 seconds left until candle close, spread is 12 points.

The indicator draws nothing on the price chart itself ( indicator_plots 0 ); it just places a text label object ( OBJ_LABEL ) in the corner, and it's built to run safely on many charts at once (it builds a unique object name per chart/symbol/timeframe so instances don't collide).

Inputs

Visual settings:

Input Default Description InpFontName "Trebuchet MS" Font used for the label text InpFontSize 12 Font size InpFontColor Aqua Text color, chosen from a dropdown (Aqua, Navy, Teal, Maroon, Lime, Salmon, White, Yellow)

Positioning settings: