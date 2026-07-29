Mediana Trendline

Mediana & Parallel Lines Multi-Timeframe (MTF Channel)

Description

Mediana & Parallel Lines MTF is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws parallel channels directly on the current chart, based on the last two closed candles of higher timeframes (Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1, M30, M15).

Each channel consists of 3 parallel trend lines:

Median Line – drawn through the midpoint (Open+Close)/2 of the last two closed candles of the selected timeframe;

– drawn through the midpoint (Open+Close)/2 of the last two closed candles of the selected timeframe; High Line – parallel to the median, starting from the High of the second-to-last candle;

– parallel to the median, starting from the High of the second-to-last candle; Low Line – parallel to the median, starting from the Low of the second-to-last candle.

The slope of all three lines is identical, calculated from the change in the median between the two reference candles. This provides a simple, clear visual projection of the direction/trend of that timeframe, automatically extended into the future (ray right).

Key Features

Supports 7 timeframes simultaneously : MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 — each can be enabled/disabled independently.

: MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 — each can be enabled/disabled independently. Individual color for each timeframe , fully configurable from inputs.

, fully configurable from inputs. Configurable line width and style (LineWidth, LineStyle), applied globally.

(LineWidth, LineStyle), applied globally. Automatic safety rule : a timeframe's channel is only displayed if that timeframe is higher than the current chart timeframe (e.g. the Daily channel won't appear if you're already viewing the D1 chart or higher) — prevents irrelevant/redundant data from being shown.

: a timeframe's channel is only displayed if that timeframe is than the current chart timeframe (e.g. the Daily channel won't appear if you're already viewing the D1 chart or higher) — prevents irrelevant/redundant data from being shown. Performance optimized : calculation logic runs only once per new bar (not on every tick), allowing smooth operation across dozens of charts simultaneously without lag.

: calculation logic runs only once per new bar (not on every tick), allowing smooth operation across dozens of charts simultaneously without lag. Auto-cleanup : all graphical objects are automatically deleted when the indicator is removed from the chart ( OnDeinit ).

: all graphical objects are automatically deleted when the indicator is removed from the chart ( OnDeinit ). Info panel : displays a list of currently active channels in the chart corner (via Comment ).

: displays a list of currently active channels in the chart corner (via Comment ). No repaint — relies exclusively on already closed candles (index 1 and 2).

Input Parameters

Timeframe Selection (True/False)

Parameter Default Description Show_MN1 true Show Monthly Channel Show_W1 true Show Weekly Channel Show_D1 true Show Daily Channel Show_H4 false Show H4 Channel Show_H1 false Show H1 Channel Show_M30 false Show M30 Channel Show_M15 false Show M15 Channel

Channel Colors

Parameter Default Color_MN1 Red Color_W1 Orange Color_D1 Yellow Color_H4 Lime Color_H1 Aqua Color_M30 DeepSkyBlue Color_M15 Magenta

Line Style Settings

Parameter Default Description LineWidth 2 Line width LineStyle STYLE_SOLID Line style (solid, dash, dot, etc.)

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart (ideally on lower timeframes, such as M15–H1, to see higher timeframe channels projected over current price). Enable/disable the desired timeframes from the input properties window. Customize colors and line style as preferred. Channels update automatically whenever a new candle forms on the current chart.

Recommendations

Useful for traders applying multi-timeframe top-down analysis, providing a quick visual representation of the direction and magnitude of price movement on higher timeframes, overlaid directly on the execution chart.