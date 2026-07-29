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Mediana Trendline - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Mediana & Parallel Lines Multi-Timeframe (MTF Channel)
Description
Mediana & Parallel Lines MTF is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws parallel channels directly on the current chart, based on the last two closed candles of higher timeframes (Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1, M30, M15).
Each channel consists of 3 parallel trend lines:
- Median Line – drawn through the midpoint (Open+Close)/2 of the last two closed candles of the selected timeframe;
- High Line – parallel to the median, starting from the High of the second-to-last candle;
- Low Line – parallel to the median, starting from the Low of the second-to-last candle.
The slope of all three lines is identical, calculated from the change in the median between the two reference candles. This provides a simple, clear visual projection of the direction/trend of that timeframe, automatically extended into the future (ray right).
Key Features
- Supports 7 timeframes simultaneously: MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 — each can be enabled/disabled independently.
- Individual color for each timeframe, fully configurable from inputs.
- Configurable line width and style (LineWidth, LineStyle), applied globally.
- Automatic safety rule: a timeframe's channel is only displayed if that timeframe is higher than the current chart timeframe (e.g. the Daily channel won't appear if you're already viewing the D1 chart or higher) — prevents irrelevant/redundant data from being shown.
- Performance optimized: calculation logic runs only once per new bar (not on every tick), allowing smooth operation across dozens of charts simultaneously without lag.
- Auto-cleanup: all graphical objects are automatically deleted when the indicator is removed from the chart ( OnDeinit ).
- Info panel: displays a list of currently active channels in the chart corner (via Comment ).
- No repaint — relies exclusively on already closed candles (index 1 and 2).
Input Parameters
Timeframe Selection (True/False)
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Show_MN1
|true
|Show Monthly Channel
|Show_W1
|true
|Show Weekly Channel
|Show_D1
|true
|Show Daily Channel
|Show_H4
|false
|Show H4 Channel
|Show_H1
|false
|Show H1 Channel
|Show_M30
|false
|Show M30 Channel
|Show_M15
|false
|Show M15 Channel
Channel Colors
|Parameter
|Default
|Color_MN1
|Red
|Color_W1
|Orange
|Color_D1
|Yellow
|Color_H4
|Lime
|Color_H1
|Aqua
|Color_M30
|DeepSkyBlue
|Color_M15
|Magenta
Line Style Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|LineWidth
|2
|Line width
|LineStyle
|STYLE_SOLID
|Line style (solid, dash, dot, etc.)
How to Use
- Attach the indicator to any chart (ideally on lower timeframes, such as M15–H1, to see higher timeframe channels projected over current price).
- Enable/disable the desired timeframes from the input properties window.
- Customize colors and line style as preferred.
- Channels update automatically whenever a new candle forms on the current chart.
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