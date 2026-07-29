CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Mediana Trendline - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Marian Beceanu
Marian Beceanu

Marian Beceanu

Atlas Enterprise Matrix:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183575?source=Site+Profile+Seller
8 codes 1 comment
Views:
1172
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Mediana Trendline

Mediana & Parallel Lines Multi-Timeframe (MTF Channel)

Description

Mediana & Parallel Lines MTF is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws parallel channels directly on the current chart, based on the last two closed candles of higher timeframes (Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1, M30, M15).

Each channel consists of 3 parallel trend lines:

  • Median Line – drawn through the midpoint (Open+Close)/2 of the last two closed candles of the selected timeframe;
  • High Line – parallel to the median, starting from the High of the second-to-last candle;
  • Low Line – parallel to the median, starting from the Low of the second-to-last candle.

The slope of all three lines is identical, calculated from the change in the median between the two reference candles. This provides a simple, clear visual projection of the direction/trend of that timeframe, automatically extended into the future (ray right).

Key Features

  • Supports 7 timeframes simultaneously: MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 — each can be enabled/disabled independently.
  • Individual color for each timeframe, fully configurable from inputs.
  • Configurable line width and style (LineWidth, LineStyle), applied globally.
  • Automatic safety rule: a timeframe's channel is only displayed if that timeframe is higher than the current chart timeframe (e.g. the Daily channel won't appear if you're already viewing the D1 chart or higher) — prevents irrelevant/redundant data from being shown.
  • Performance optimized: calculation logic runs only once per new bar (not on every tick), allowing smooth operation across dozens of charts simultaneously without lag.
  • Auto-cleanup: all graphical objects are automatically deleted when the indicator is removed from the chart ( OnDeinit ).
  • Info panel: displays a list of currently active channels in the chart corner (via Comment ).
  • No repaint — relies exclusively on already closed candles (index 1 and 2).

Input Parameters

Timeframe Selection (True/False)

Parameter Default Description
Show_MN1 true Show Monthly Channel
Show_W1 true Show Weekly Channel
Show_D1 true Show Daily Channel
Show_H4 false Show H4 Channel
Show_H1 false Show H1 Channel
Show_M30 false Show M30 Channel
Show_M15 false Show M15 Channel

Channel Colors

Parameter Default
Color_MN1 Red
Color_W1 Orange
Color_D1 Yellow
Color_H4 Lime
Color_H1 Aqua
Color_M30 DeepSkyBlue
Color_M15 Magenta

Line Style Settings

Parameter Default Description
LineWidth 2 Line width
LineStyle STYLE_SOLID Line style (solid, dash, dot, etc.)

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart (ideally on lower timeframes, such as M15–H1, to see higher timeframe channels projected over current price).
  2. Enable/disable the desired timeframes from the input properties window.
  3. Customize colors and line style as preferred.
  4. Channels update automatically whenever a new candle forms on the current chart.

Recommendations

Useful for traders applying multi-timeframe top-down analysis, providing a quick visual representation of the direction and magnitude of price movement on higher timeframes, overlaid directly on the execution chart.

Advanced Risk Manager: Auto Suffix Detection Multi Currency Lot Sizer Advanced Risk Manager: Auto Suffix Detection Multi Currency Lot Sizer

Advanced MQL5 risk management class providing deterministic lot sizing, auto-suffix detection, and cross-currency triangular conversion.

Channel Sun Signals Channel Sun Signals

Overview Channel Sun Signals plots an adaptive, triangular-weighted moving-average channel (a center line plus an upper and lower band) around price, and marks potential reversal points where price pierces a band and then closes back inside it. It is built on the same "band-break-then-reversal" logic used by classic TMA/CG-style channel indicators, but rewritten natively for MT5 — including its own multi-timeframe engine that does not rely on iCustom() or an external .ex5 file, so the indicator works standalone once compiled.

Clock (Spread) Clock (Spread)

What this indicator does Clock (Spread).mq5 is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a small text label in the corner of the chart showing: Countdown timer until the current candle closes (in HH:MM:SS or MM:SS format, depending on timeframe) Current spread (Ask − Bid, in points), shown in parentheses next to the timer

SniperGold SMC ProPlus (Institutional Smart Money Concepts) SniperGold SMC ProPlus (Institutional Smart Money Concepts)

SMC chart indicator: market structure (BOS/CHoCH), volume weighted order blocks, multi timeframe FVG, equal highs/lows, liquidity sweeps, premium/discount zones, a 3 time frame bias panel and an optional trade setup readout. Closed bar logic only (no repaint). It draws and alerts, it does not place trades.