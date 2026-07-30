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Trading Panel EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Mini Panel Manager
Makes trade execution easier with a trader-friendly interface and practical features.
Information Panel
Displays your account status and all currently active trading positions in real time.
Trading Panel
Includes dedicated Buy and Sell buttons with Magic Number support, allowing the EA to identify and manage its own trades accurately.
Position Closing Panel
Provides quick actions to close specific positions efficiently.
Average TP Panel
Allows you to quickly set or update a Take Profit level based on the average entry price of your open positions.
Break-even Panel
Moves your positions to the Break-even level once they reach a predefined profit.
Auto Grid Panel
Automatically opens additional grid/martingale positions when the ON mode is enabled.
SMC chart indicator: market structure (BOS/CHoCH), volume weighted order blocks, multi timeframe FVG, equal highs/lows, liquidity sweeps, premium/discount zones, a 3 time frame bias panel and an optional trade setup readout. Closed bar logic only (no repaint). It draws and alerts, it does not place trades.Clock (Spread)
What this indicator does Clock (Spread).mq5 is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator that displays a small text label in the corner of the chart showing: Countdown timer until the current candle closes (in HH:MM:SS or MM:SS format, depending on timeframe) Current spread (Ask − Bid, in points), shown in parentheses next to the timer
A faithful MQL5 port of Daniel Bloch's Relative Moving Average framework. It ranks the current close inside its own window's distribution on a [0, 1] scale comparable across symbols, publishing the fractiles, regime classification, and directional consistency as readable buffers.Relative Moving Average EA
An MQL5 implementation of all four cross-strategies from Bloch's Relative Moving Average framework, with his Adaptive Crossover Exit switching rules by volatility regime. Entries and exits are taken in fractile space, so thresholds mean the same thing on every symbol.