Mini Panel Manager

Makes trade execution easier with a trader-friendly interface and practical features.

Information Panel

Displays your account status and all currently active trading positions in real time.

Trading Panel

Includes dedicated Buy and Sell buttons with Magic Number support, allowing the EA to identify and manage its own trades accurately.

Position Closing Panel

Provides quick actions to close specific positions efficiently.

Average TP Panel

Allows you to quickly set or update a Take Profit level based on the average entry price of your open positions.

Break-even Panel

Moves your positions to the Break-even level once they reach a predefined profit.

Auto Grid Panel

Automatically opens additional grid/martingale positions when the ON mode is enabled.



